I want to thank Real Madrid, because at a time of doubt for many culés, they helped a lot to reinforce support for the current project with Xavi as coach singing: “Xavi stay” and it had been a while since we were so excited about our Barça.

Thanks friends 🙏👏🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FECs7QUTqf

– Mister Seitan (@CuentaMister) February 5, 2023