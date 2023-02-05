The team of Xavi He had everything ready to measure himself against the Seville of Jorge Sampaoli. The appointment was in SpotifyCamp Nou and there were high expectations due to the good performance and good results that the blaugrana have achieved. The day number 20 of The league, began with a Barça completely dominating Sevilla. In the first half there were no goals, but there was dominance and total control by the Catalans. Sergio Busquets was injured thanks to a stride of in-Nesyri and Barça lost one of its best chips.
With the victory of Barça, people made themselves felt everywhere, on all social networks. Next, we share some interesting tweets from the culé fans and also some memes, the most rascals. The game began with the departure of Busquets, who received a very strong stride. But the culés fans did not stop expressing what they felt when Ronald Araújo received a similar punishment.
Raphinha didn’t have a good start to the game, she even kept up the bad rhythm until after the second half, but the moment she broke free, she ended up having a good game thanks to her goals. Some people reacted like this:
With this victory, Xavi now accumulates 15 games without seeing defeat and not only that, but he is screwed to the top of the standings, looking down on second place (Real Madrid). People know that the rivalry is tremendous and they did not hesitate to poke their chests that now they are eight points away.
Xavi’s Barça is leading, at the top. He took advantage of the puncture of his greatest rival and now he can go to rest peacefully. This result will serve of a lot of face to the next very complicated meetings that will have the culés.
