The great victory of the Popular Party in the municipal elections on May 28 has granted it the mayoralty in most of the provincial capitals, either by its absolute majorities or by the pacts with Vox in cities where the PSOE was the most voted force.

The map has been dyed blue and the capitals of Andalusia, the Valencian Community or Aragon have remained in the hands of the popular. Curiously, Galicia, the birthplace of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is the only community where the left resists in the most populated municipalities.

In Andalusia, the PSOE was the party that obtained the most councilors on 28-M, but was below the Popular Party in number of votes. The reason is that the PP was the force with the most votes in all the provincial capitals except Jaén, where even so an agreement with a local formation has given the mayoralty to the popular candidate. Those of Feijóo thus concentrate all the institutional power in what was a historical socialist stronghold.

Aragon is a case similar to Andalusia. The PSOE obtains more councilors despite losing the municipal elections by 45,000 votes against the PP. The harvest of votes from the popular also comes from the provincial capitals, in which he will govern in a minority although he will need the support of Vox to carry out the day to day.

The Principality is, together with Castilla-La Mancha, the only community that the socialists have managed to save, to which Navarra could be added if there were some agreements that yes or yes should include Bildu. In the Asturian case, the right will govern in Oviedo and Gijón, while the left retains Avilés for the minimum.