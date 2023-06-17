Shakhtar General Director Sergei Palkin complained about the lack of assistance from FIFA

General Director of Shakhtar Donetsk Sergey Palkin complained about the lack of assistance from the International Football Federation (FIFA). His words lead L’equipe.

Palkin said that Ukraine did not receive any support from FIFA. In his opinion, the president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, is on good terms with Russia. “Maybe that’s why he doesn’t want to pay attention to the situation in our country. It’s time to open the doors for Ukrainian football,” the functionary considered.

On April 5, the head of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin, said that before the end of the special operation, it would be difficult to change anything regarding the admission of Russian teams to competitions. He added that in any case, this decision remains with the executive committee of the organization.

On February 28, 2022, FIFA and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. Domestic teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team was deprived of the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.