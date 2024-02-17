The League 2024-I It is getting closer to Ecuador in the all against all and the standings are moving. This Friday began the seventh date that has had four games with surprising results.

In the first shift of the Saturday shift, Deportivo Independiente Medellin once again showed its defensive weaknesses and suffered in the Atanasio Girardot against a Strength who was solid in the first half, but failed in the second half.

Those led by the technician Alfredo Arias They managed to get out of the football hole in the match and rescued a long-suffering draw at home against a fan who was not happy with what they saw from their team.

The tie was of little use to both teams. The Antioquians are still outside the eight, they have 8 points and are in box 15, while the Bogotaans are sixth with 11 points, but could leave the classification zone.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto EL TIEMPO / @DIM

Santa Fe He closed the day on Saturday and lost on his visit to Deportivo Pereira after a childhood mistake Marcelo Ortiz who awarded an incredible penalty to the local team. Yesus Cabrera It unbalanced a close and tactical game, and allowed the fans to celebrate the club's 80th anniversary with a victory.

The team of Leonel Alvarez, that he was not directing from the line in the stadium Hernán Ramírez Villegas due to a penalty, he climbed the standings, is third and reached the finishing line Sports Tolima and Junior de Barranquilla with 13 points.

For its part, the team Pablo Peirano They lost ground and stayed in box 8 with 10 points, although they could drop several places depending on the results of other games.

On Friday, Millonarios suffered again with one of its bete noire, Águilas Doradas, one of the few teams with which it has a negative streak in the history of the League. With many casualties, Alberto Gamero's team could not find a way to break a well-armed wall and the visitor, in the only clear arrival of the entire match, took the victory from El Campín, 0-1.

Santiago Giordana fights with goalkeeper José David Contreras. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

And in Palmaseca, Deportivo Cali gave a lesson in forcefulness, took a huge break on the descent table and, above all, left the coach of Atlético Nacional, Jhon Jairo Bodmer. It was a painful 3-2 for the greens of Medellín, who are still in the doldrums in the championship.

Results of date 7

Millionaires 0-1 Golden Eagles

Deportivo Cali 3-2 National

Medellín 2-2 Fortaleza

Pereira 1-0 Santa Fe

League standings



SPORTS