The program The Revolt has closed the year in style with a spectacular audiovisual proposal starring the singer Amaia Romero and which has become one of the television moments most commented on social networks.

The artist from Pamplona performed on television I have a thoughttheir latest single that was released on digital platforms this Friday, December 20. This musical performance has been recorded virtually in a single sequence planwhich goes from when Amaia is sitting on the sofa on the stage of the Príncipe de Gran Vía Theater to its exterior, on Calle de las Tres Cruces, in the heart of Madrid, as it leads to Gran Vía.

The beginning of the performance took the program’s viewers by surprise, which began with a natural conversation between the presenter, David Broncano, and the guest. “We haven’t talked about gifts at all. Don’t you have anything?“, Broncano told Amaia, who linked her response to the beginning of the song: “Well, I have…, I have something, yes. I have one thing…”

From here, the singer began to sing a cappella the first verses of his song, to which little by little a total of 13 musicians, 24 choristers and up to 40 extrasas reported Vertele.

In order to carry out this memorable performance, it was necessary three weeks of preparation and managementamong other issues, to be able to have filming permits on the streets of Madrid.

In fact, the program The Revolt Thursday It was not recorded at its usual timebut had to move to the morning, as can be seen at the moment when Amaia goes outside the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater.

Furthermore, Amaia and the technical team rehearsed for three days the performance, in which the musicians, choristers and extras also participated, to polish all the details that were finally seen during the program recorded with the public this past Thursday.

Jorge Prieto, steadicam operator who carried out the sequence shot with Amaia, has published on social networks the ins and outs of one of those essays.

“It has been an honor to make the sequence shot of The Revolt and I take my hat off to Amaia because she has given an example of professionalism incredible,” he said.