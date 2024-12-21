New help for workers in ERTE by DANA. The Consell of Carlos Mazón announced this Friday that it will give 360 euros to each employee that is in an Employment Regulation File of force majeure as a result of the floods that devastated the Valencian Community on October 29. Payment will be made in january and without bureaucracy.

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana has explained that each person affected by an ERTE of force majeure will receive this “complement of 360 euros, in a single, automatic payment, without bureaucracy or paperworkwhich will be paid in the month of January”.

Mazón made these announcements to the media after meeting at the Palau de la Generalitat with the president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community, Salvador Navarro, the general secretary of CCOO PV, Ana García, and the deputy general secretary of UGT PV, Marisa Baena , the first vice president and Minister of Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero, and the Minister of Education, Culture, Universities and Employment, José Antonio Rovira.

This non-refundable line, which has an endowment of 10.8 million euros of own fundswill be coordinated through Labora, the Valencian Employment and Training Service, and will be carried out automatically, so that people who are collecting the benefit for these ERTE’s will not have to carry out any additional procedures to access this complementary help.

The conditions to receive the aid are that people are recipients of unemployment benefits due to the temporary suspension of the employment contract, in full, as a consequence of an ERTE due to force majeure resulting from the floods in the Valencian Community and that they remain in that situation on December 31.

Along these lines, the president recalled that the last time the Generalitat adopted a measure like this was during the Covid pandemic with a payment of 100 euros per person affected by an ERTE, emphasizing that now it will be paid “more than triple” because “it has to do with employment and maintaining the standard of living.”

Aid to self-employed workers without workers

On the other hand, Mazón has advanced that “a first payment of more than 13 million euros has already been ordered to self-employed workers without employees” that the first applicants for this line will receive, while at the same time he has indicated the objective of the Generalitat so that these aid of 3,000 euros reaches 13,300 beneficiaries before the end of the year”, which will mean an initial disbursement of 40 million euros from this initiative.

These subsidies, Mazón has insisted, “are also the minimum bureaucracy“The data are being collated to avoid the cumbersome bureaucracy for all affected self-employed workers who are without workers,” he explained.

It must be remembered that the Generalitat, through Labora, has launched a line of direct aid with its own funds endowed with 90 million euros aimed at self-employed people in the areas affected by the floods of last October 29.

A second proposal

The president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, who appeared alongside the head of the Consell and collected Europa Pressthanked the meeting and defended the dialogue and “the importance of making decisions from the union, business and, of course, with the Generalitat Valenciana.” “It is important that the workers who are in the ERTE know about the social dialogue that is also working in this community,” he stated.

For their part, the representatives of CCOO and UGT have made their assessments outside the Palau because, as they explained, “they did not want to appear” alongside ‘president’ Mazón.

The general secretary of CCOO PV, Ana García, has stressed that the ad “actually has nothing new” because it is a proposal that the CEV, UGT and CCOO made jointly at the beginning of November in the meeting they held with the Minister of Labor and the Minister of Education.

“It is a proposal from the social and economic agents and we celebrate that, after all these days, they have seen fit to provide these aids that we requested for the workers who are in the ERTE due to force majeure.” He has pointed out that the amounts they receive are 70% of their regulatory base. Therefore, “it is true that the social shield maintains their jobs, but it is also true that it has a reduction in wages.”

The union leader has also reported a second proposal: “As we do not know how long the workers will be in these ERTE, we have requested that an analysis be carried out and that they be taken into consideration. to be able to provide, later, other similar financial aid or under the same conditions in which it is being proposed now.

From UGT PV, the deputy secretary general, Marisa Baena, has also recalled that the aid announced today was requested in November. “We are on December 20 and we can only welcome those measures that come from Labora, those 11 million euros that complement that 70% of the regulatory base that the workers will receive.”

Extraordinary Liquidity Fund

In another order of things, during the meeting with the social agents, the head of the Consell conveyed to them “the urgency” of having the extraordinary Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) that “for the first time in 13 years the central Government has not approved “he remarked.

The president explained that “there are more than 3,000 million euros that the Valencian Community deserves as an underfinanced region for social, educational or health spending.”

For this reason, he has requested “the maximum support of Valencian society” to ask the Government to “immediately rectify and approve the extraordinary FLA.”