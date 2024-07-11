Ingrid Coronado finally revealed the real reason why he never talked about his separation with Fernando del Solaras she assures that not only people close to her told her this, she also did it to keep her children safe, as she did not want to involve them in more scandals.

Although Ingrid Coronado assures that she does not regret defending her children, Internet users question her, because she assures that now she only speaks because Fernando del Solar She can no longer defend herself, because if there is something for which she was highly questioned in the past, it was for supposedly having abandoned the famous man when he fell ill with cancer.

“They told me to keep quiet, that it was not good for me to say things…”, he commented. Ingrid Coronado who says she was given bad advice, but remains firm in that she will always stand firm to defend her children in any situation.

As expected, fans supported her, but others continue to attack her, claiming that Fer del Solar is no longer in this world to defend himself, but they also remind her of other scandals she has had in the past, one of which has been problems with her ex Charly López.

“Not alone, because when you were with Fernando he supported you, knowing that they were not his children,” “Sit down, lady, and stop playing the victim! You are not the first nor the last to raise your children alone! Don’t sell yourself out by playing the victim so that people feel sorry for you and love you!” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Ingrid assures that due to all the gossip about Fer del Solar, her job has been hanging by a thread on several occasions, as she assures that the gossip has brought her problems at work, so it has not been easy to stay current in the media.