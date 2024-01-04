The franchise of Yakuza It is quite important today, given that SEGA has made the effort to bring all its video games to this side of the world, which leads us to the fact that this same month the new iteration is launched that promises to fulfill in every aspect, be it the narrative and the graphics. And it is a fact that Xbox wants to treat the saga as its home, since basically the entire story is available on Game Pass, either the titles from previous years or those that are to come soon.

In fact, recently a kind of mockery was carried out towards PlayStation, because although it also has the games in the store, those must be purchased to access each one. And in a certain publication, they talk about winter offers so that users can take advantage of buying deliveries. To make the parallel, Xbox He also did his thing on the platform Twittermentioning that the player can take the same but with payment for access to Game Passwhich costs the same.

Here the publications:

PSA: You can get Yakuza 0 to 6 for less than £25(!!) right now in the Jan Sale £3.99 – Yakuza Zero*

£3.99 – Yakuza Kiwami**

£3.99 – Yakuza Kiwami 2**

£8.74 – The Yakuza Remastered Collection*

£3.99 – Yakuza 6: The Song of Life*https://t.co/F2mEv6H29x *ends Jan 5

**ends Jan 17 pic.twitter.com/xEn28Js9uM — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 3, 2024

PSA: You can play Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name all on Xbox Game Pass ✨https://t.co/LOZoNkqy6i pic.twitter.com/ihBBOEf01T — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) January 3, 2024

These types of games remember exactly what happened about 10 years ago at the E3 where the PS4since the trailer on how to share physical games was a clear mockery of the model that Xbox he wanted to drive, which changed almost instantly due to the negative response from fans. and now with Game Pass, Microsoft I could practically confirm that they are almost giving away the games for a monthly fee, but when you stop paying the possibility of playing is removed, something that does not happen when buying them directly.

Something worth mentioning is that the titles are at very low prices, so users of PlayStation You will be able to enjoy great games for little money, the best thing is that you can spend less than $60 to experience everything Yakuza. And it is that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive within the next few days PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: PureXbox

Editor's note: Definitely having the Game Pass has many benefits, since Like a Dragon will not be the only thing from Sega that arrives in 2024, we add Persona and also Metaphor: Refantazio. Although Sonic's stuff never has the privilege of stepping on this platform for some unknown reason.