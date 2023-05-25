The Portuguese Police, together with German and British troops, have resumed for the third consecutive day the search operation deployed in a reservoir in the Algarve (south of Portugal) for the disappearance of the English girl Madeleine McCann 16 years ago.



The operation, initially scheduled for two days, was extended until this Thursday after the rain storm forced the early suspension of the searches in the Arade dam on Tuesday.

Sources from the Portuguese Judicial Police consulted by efe They avoided specifying whether the search work will end today and insisted that they cannot specify if there will be new information on the case.

At the request of the German Police, the agents search a reservoir that is located about 50 kilometers from Praia da Luz, where the minor was kidnapped 16 years ago, a place frequented by the main suspect in the case, the German Christian Brueckner.

Brueckner also had images of this area on his computer, according to local media, which indicate that the tip of an informant led the German authorities to request search work in the reservoir.

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann.

On Wednesday, the search focused on an area very limited by the police, who relied on heavy machinery, dogs, georadar and drones.

During the operation, in which dozens of agents participate, material stored in bags has been collected for analysis.

The area was already searched in 2008 by private investigators without success, but forensic medicine experts agree that technological advances in recent years are essential to solve the case if evidence of the girl’s disappearance is finally found.

Madeleine was three years old when she disappeared – on May 3, 2007 – from the room where she slept with her little brothers in a tourist complex in Praia da Luz.

Portuguese authorities meet at a makeshift base camp of the Criminal Investigation Unit (PJ) of the Judicial Police in the area of ​​the Arade dam, Faro district.

After years of investigation, the case took a turn in 2020 and the German Christian Brueckner, imprisoned in his country for other crimes, became the main suspect.

The German Prosecutor’s Office in Braunschweig works with the theory that Madeleine died at the hands of Brueckner, who has a long history of crimes for sexual abuse and pedophilia, some of them in Portugal.

