The natural defenses of those recovered from Covid remain equipped to face the virus again “up to 2 years after the previous infection”. A protection made of antibodies, but above all of memory T cells: soldiers of the immune system who, even in the long term, manage to recognize Sars-CoV-2, guiding and maintaining an antiviral response “without significant differences” compared to the vaccinated. The internist Antonino Mazzone, head of the Medical Area Department of the West Milanese Asst, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, inviting us to “reflect on the mistakes made to improve science and better target vaccinations”. The specialist, who in November 2020 found himself hospitalized for Covid-19 in the ward he manages at the Legnano hospital, relaunches his strong appeal for new scientific data, published in ‘Plos One’. “The results – he says – confirm what we have argued several times: we had to wait to vaccinate those who had already had the infection”.

The research of Mazzone’s group, first signatories Arianna Gatti and Gaetano Zizzo, measured the reactivity of memory T lymphocytes in unvaccinated people recovered from an infection documented up to 2 years earlier (late convalescents) and in fully vaccinated asymptomatic. To do this, “sophisticated techniques that evaluate cellular immunity” have been used, the Quantiferon* (Qfn) and Activation-Induced Marker (Aim) tests. The work involved 22 late convalescents and 13 who had been vaccinated for at least 4 months, “time considered suitable for evaluating the antiviral responses mediated by memory T cells”. Concluding that, “although on a limited sample size, coordinated, cellular and humoral responses (antibodies, ed.) are detectable in convalescents up to 2 years after infection”. The survey shows that “the unvaccinated and the vaccinated have the same immune response”, underlines Mazzone.

The authors write: “This study shows that immunocompetent subjects with previous Sars-CoV-2 infection develop and maintain cellular and humoral immune memory responses in the medium-long term. The T-cell reactivity and antibody positivity rates do not differ significantly from those observed in vaccinated people, confirming and expanding recent evidence” according to which “T-cell responses” are “equally elevated following infection or vaccination”. The researchers suggest that “the combination of the Qfn and Aim tests may improve the evaluation of naturally acquired immune memory”, due to the infection alone, “and allow the stratification” of the recovered “based on different degrees of protection against reinfection or relapse, which may require different monitoring and vaccination strategies”.

Already 2 years ago, in May 2021, together with his team Mazzone had signed a Research Letter on ‘Jama Internal Medicine’, indicating that after a year the reinfection rates in those recovered from Covid were less than 1%. Data subsequently confirmed by other groups also in ‘The Lancet’, recalls the specialist. And now validated by the new work which states that “this study further extends, up to 2 years, the evidence we previously produced on the protection offered by naturally acquired immunity”.

Mazzone also recalls what Robert Redfield, former head of the American CDC, said in December 2021 in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’: to understand who to vaccinate, the antibody test had to be done every 3 or 6 months, the expert claimed by setting certain security thresholds. “I calculate the minimum level of resistance between 300 and 500 antibodies without other pathologies”, specified Redfield, while “at 1,000 antibodies one is much safer” even in the case of other concomitant diseases. If you go below, you need “immediately a booster that can bring” antibodies “up to about 2,500 and beyond”. But if you stay above no. “We would have avoided overtreatment – reasons Mazzone – we would have given the vaccine to those who had to do it and could certainly benefit from it”.

“We have always maintained that recovered patients develop solid immunity and that they should not be vaccinated at the beginning of the vaccination campaign. We had to wait”, the doctor does not get tired of repeating, recovered and regularly vaccinated against Covid-19, as well as required by the provisions on healthcare professionals. “There was no evidence-based medicine work – insists the internist, also specialized in Immunology – to demonstrate that vaccinating those recovered from the infection would have produced them benefits. Despite this, even going against Galileo’s principles, politics adopted the vaccination of all against science”. Now, “3 years later, the time has come to clarify some aspects of immunity induced by the vaccine and by the infection. Our study wants to contribute to this”, concludes Mazzone. “The lesson for the future is that vaccination must be targeted. Primum non nocere”.