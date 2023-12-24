Traffic has been restored at mid-morning this Sunday on Avenida de la Industria, at the height of Tirso de Molina Street, in Molina de Segura, after several hours of work to assemble and place the 50-meter pedestrian and cycle walkway that crosses said avenue and connects with the greenway and the Molina orchard.

Throughout the night and early morning, since 10 p.m., traffic has been cut off in both directions and the old National 301 has been filled with trucks and cranes to raise the bridge. Some neighbors have decided to stay up late to follow the evolution of this “historical moment”, according to the testimony of one of them.

The work is not yet completed because the part of the walkway that connects to the Huerto Fayrén square has yet to be installed, which is also being remodeled with European funds.

Connection with the garden



The construction of the pedestrian and cyclable connection of the urban center of Molina de Segura with the Huerta and the Northwest Greenway (Eurovelo-8) is a project co-financed at 80% by the FEDER Fund, within the framework of the Multiannual Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020. The work began a little over a year ago with an investment of 2,855,169 euros.

The walkway already installed.



Juanma Hernandez





The project is framed in the urban area of ​​the south of Molina de Segura, where the neighborhoods of La Ermita, San Roque and the peri-urban space of the orchard and the Segura River are located. In the scope of action is Avenida de la Industria, the old national highway 301, with a high intensity of vehicle traffic that represents a barrier for the homes located to the south of it and for the connection of the urban center with the area. orchard.

The objective of the project is to create the connection between the urban center of Molina de Segura with the orchard and the northwest greenway through a walkway that spans Industria Avenue, guaranteeing accessibility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The walkway is complemented by an urban planning action that, through the treatment of pavements, landscaping and new equipment, will generate a quality urban space.