“Seven thousand Italian soldiers will spend Christmas abroad and thousands will spend it away from home in Italy in the stations, on the streets to bring security. I came here today to demonstrate the closeness of the State, of the Republic to those who serve her and who sacrifice their family to serve her even in the most beautiful moments.” The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, said this to journalists on the sidelines of the greeting to the Italian contingent at Camp Adazi, in Latvia.

Talking about theUkrainein relation to the possibility of a ceasefire hypothesized by the Russian president, Crosetto observed: “The messages that have arrived from Russia in these two years have often been contradictory, so until I hear Putin say that he wants a truce or wants to stop I don't believe in fire.” “Then, more than announcing it, I would like 24 hours first, then 48, then 72 hours without missiles falling on the heads of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers or them stopping firing bullets. As Boskov would say – he added quoting the Serbian football coach – 'I believe in the truce when the bombs don't fall'”.

Then the Middle East. Referring to the two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles launched into international shipping lanes in Red Sea southern Italy, Crosetto stated: “I raised the alarm two weeks ago, and unfortunately they are proving to be correct because ships no longer pass through the Red Sea. With the result that costs increase because they travel around Africa, insurance costs increase and unfortunately everything ends up on the tables of each of us, in the shopping bag”.

“It is a situation that must be addressed if we do not want to resume the decline that leads to the increase in prices that has made the lives of all Italians, Europeans and the whole world more difficult in the last two years. It's something we try to intervene on – he added – because we cannot afford a new economic crisis”.

And again in relation to the tensions in the Red Sea he explained that “we have a ship within an operation in which Italy participates. It is a ship, within an already operating device, which is going to monitor, to understand what is happening and how we can move in the coming months”. “There is the Defense General Staff which for two weeks has been trying to understand if it is possible to establish a garrison of that area at a multilateral level with many other nations to allow ships to pass – said Crosetto – what are the opportunities and dangers that are in that area. We must first understand what the threat is, then how it can be stopped and see if we can give the green light for civilian ships to continue passing.” (From the correspondent Silvia Mancinelli)