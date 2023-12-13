Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 1:21 p.m.



The alleged perpetrator of the shot that ended the life of a young man in León during the night of this Tuesday has been found dead in his vehicle.

The first victim, 25 years old, received two shotgun shots outside a bar in Posada del Bierzo, initially executed by a 61-year-old man. Since the events occurred, the Civil Guard scheduled an extensive operation that finally found the man's body in a car parked on a road between the town of the events and Villadepalos, according to Leonoticias. This second deceased has a stab wound and the first hypotheses suggest that it was self-harm, although the investigations are still open.

After hours of intense work, with extensive deployment in which the Civil Guard helicopter collaborated, around 12:00 this Wednesday it was learned that the man had appeared dead.

The events allegedly took place in front of a hotel establishment in this town in Bercia, located on San Pedro Street. There, two men got into an argument that ended with the use of a firearm, a shotgun, at around 11:25 p.m.

Medical personnel and agents from both the Ponferrada Local Police, the National Police Corps and the Civil Guard went to this place. The deceased was evacuated in critical condition to the Bierzo Hospital by his own means, where he died.