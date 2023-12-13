With investment in India now reaching $2.6 billion, Foxconn is responding to Apple's call for its suppliers to diversify operations by moving manufacturing facilities out of China

Foxconn, the well-known Chinese electronics manufacturer, recently got board approval to invest at least $1 billion more to increase manufacturing capacity in India. This investment adds to the 1.6 billion investment announced last month. The additional capital will be used to build a 300-acre site near an airport in the city of Bengaluru, capital of the state of Karnataka, Bloomberg reported. This site will be mainly dedicated to the production of Apple devices. In a stock market disclosure in November, Foxconn said it planned to invest $1.6 billion in India for operational needs, but provided no details on new site facilities. Earlier in August, various media outlets had speculated that Foxconn would invest an additional $500 million in two component factories in Karnataka, adding to a $700 million investment committed in June for an iPhone assembly factory.

With investment in India now reaching $2.6 billion, Foxconn is responding to Apple's call for its suppliers to diversify operations by moving manufacturing facilities out of China. The company has long produced devices in the East Asian country, but growing trade tensions between China and the United States have pushed Apple to pursue a different strategy, moving assembly to alternative markets. Bloomberg also added that Foxconn is also likely to allocate a portion of its investment in India to producing devices and components for other customers.