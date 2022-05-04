The German prosecutor investigating the disappearance in Portugal of the English girl, Madeleine McCann, fifteen years ago, announced on Portuguese television that they have found new evidence that confirms that Christian Brueckner murdered the girl. The Portuguese justice has classified the German citizen as a suspect, thus avoiding the deadline to continue with the investigation.

The statements of the prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters coincide with the anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine, who was three years old when she slept with her brothers in an apartment in a tourist complex in the Portuguese town of Praia de Luz. The parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had been away for dinner with friends at the resort’s restaurant and discovered her daughter missing when they returned to the apartment.

The disappearance of the little girl created a stir in the United Kingdom and the parents, with the help of the British media, spread the impact of what happened to encourage the search for the girl. This Tuesday the couple resumed, after two years of pandemic, the ritual to remember Madeleine in a public meeting with friends and supporters in the town where they reside, near the city of Leicester.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Wolters announced this Tuesday, in an interview with Portuguese television, the finding of “new facts and new evidence. It is not forensic evidence, but it is evidence that leads us to be certain that he is Madeleine McCann’s killer.” Brueckner, 45, occupied a house about three kilometers from the place where the girl disappeared.

Legal requirements



The defendant has a long history of sexual offenses against minors and adults. Before an Irish woman denounced him for rape in 2004, after entering his apartment, half an hour from Praida de la Luz, Brueckner had been sentenced in Germany for the rape, in the same region and with similar violence, of a pensioner 72-year-old American

The German prosecutor explained that he will soon have collected enough evidence to also file charges against Brueckner for the rape of the Irish woman. Until then, he will have time to finish the Madeleine investigation.

The defendant’s lawyer – who affirms that at the time of the girl’s disappearance his client had a consensual sexual relationship with a woman – assured that Wolters has nothing against his client, stressing that he himself affirms that he has no forensic evidence.

The Portuguese journalist who interviewed prosecutor Wolters asked him if the new evidence is fibers from Madeleine’s pajamas found in the van in which Brueckner was traveling and if he was the one who kidnapped the girl. The police refused to confirm or reject it, because the Portuguese legal system requires that the evidence collected be reported first to the defendant’s lawyers. Likewise, the representative of the German Public Ministry denied that Brueckner had a credible alibi on the day of Madeleine’s disappearance.