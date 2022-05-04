In Venezuela, only two operating rooms work for each public hospital

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Some do not have water service, which has forced them to close almost all bathrooms.
Andreina Itriago
Some do not have water service, which has forced them to close almost all bathrooms.
Patients are placed on a waiting list to be admitted for surgery.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 04, 2022, 11:06 AM
In Venezuela there are 40 public hospitals that at their best were the vanguard in the region, today, the precarious conditions are aggravated according to the latest National Hospital Survey (ENH)carried out by the independent team of Doctors for Health.
(Also read: False gynecologist placed ‘Colombian sticks’ as contraceptives)This report monitored the operability of operating rooms in the country, reporting that on average only two operating rooms work per health center.
In 2019, this figure stood at four operating rooms per hospital. For this 2022, a shortage of inputs of 70 percent is added.
The small number of operating rooms available means that there is no capacity to perform surgery on all the patients who require it, meaning that in most hospitals only emergencies enter the operating room and the rest of the patients go on a waiting list, highlights the report.
(Also read: IMF: 500 percent inflation for Venezuela and a slow recovery)
When a patient enters the waiting list, they can spend months or years waiting for an operation, so sometimes they die or treatments are delayed, as in the case of cancer patients.
The 40 hospitals are designed for 18,300 beds, however, according to the survey report, only 38 are operational. Between 2020 and 2021 the number of beds was 35.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
More news
Venezuela, three years after the ‘operation’ that could not overthrow Maduro
The questioned magistrates that make up the new Venezuelan Supreme Court
The Spanish symbols that Venezuela wants to leave behind
May 04, 2022, 11:06 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Venezuela #operating #rooms #work #public #hospital
Leave a Reply