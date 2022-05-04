CR Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 2:04 p.m.



The German police would have found fibers from Madeleine McCann’s pajamas in the caravan of Christian Bruckner, now the girl’s main suspect 15 years ago, according to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’.

Brückner, 45, is serving time in Germany for the 2005 rape of an American septuagnanian in the same area of ​​the Portuguese region where Madeleine disappeared. He chained this seven-year sentence in 2019, with another that already kept him in prison for drug trafficking. In June 2020, the German authorities themselves identified him as a possible suspect in the disappearance of the little girl, who was only 3 years old when she lost track of her in the Portuguese Algarve.