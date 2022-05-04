Among the (few) certainties available to Allegri a couple of days before Marassi’s match against Genoa, there is one that is enough and advances to shift more attention to the Coppa Italia match with Inter scheduled for Wednesday: Juve have the certainty in their pockets that they will play the Champions League again next year, thanks to the mathematical fourth place. In the next championship match, therefore, he could take advantage of the opportunity to break in the mechanisms in view of the final of the Olimpico, where the last trophy to be won will be at stake so as not to be left empty-handed after more than ten years.

TOWARDS GENOA

–

There are those who need to rest, to recover: this is the case of Danilo, who has gritted his teeth in recent weeks despite having a problem with his foot; like De Ligt, almost spectators on the sidelines during training at the beginning of the week and at J Medical for checks in the morning; out pure Pellegrini, sprained left ankle. The condition of Rabiot, Bernardeschi, and again Arthur, who has just returned from a ten-day stop, should also be evaluated. In short, the Juventus coach will hardly want to force his hand with those who could come in handy next week. while De Sciglio and Cuadrado could be back at their disposal and maybe make a relay to put minutes back in their legs: evaluations in progress. The match against Genoa could also be a good opportunity to involve some young players: watch out for Omic, captain of the Under 19s, absent in Nyon in the recent Youth League semifinal because he was stopped by a feverish attack, now disqualified in the Primavera and called up for Allegri, who will define the list of enlisted for the Ligurian mission only tomorrow.