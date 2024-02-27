The latest scandals due to referee decisions in matches of the colombian soccer They have left consequences for several judges, who have not been named and already have their respective sanctions.

There are several commitments that revealed some errors of the judges and the people who are in charge of the VAR and that already have consequences for the protagonists.

(Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)

('Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video)

More problems

A list has been leaked in which the referees who, for the moment, have not been appointed in recent dates are indicated by name after their impressions of the decisions.

Carlos Ortega stopped the match between Nacional and Alianza due to bad weather. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

The last scandal in Colombian football was the goal validated by Junior against him Pereira (3-3), in which the Barranquilla striker, Carlos Bacca, He was offside and had an impact on the game.

However, there is no notification, at the moment, about the judge's actions, Andres Rojasthe VAR, Kéiner Jiménezand the AVAR Javier Patiño.

The low level of the judges on the field of play has had consequences, such as the central defender Carlos Ortega He has not directed a match at the rented venue for seven days.

Edwin Trujillo, For his part, he has not been designated in the last three dates, after his performance in the match Envigado vs. America, in which a strong controversy arose.

América's complaint was emphatic for the last action of the game after a cross in the area: referee Trujillo was called by those in charge of the VAR, Heider Castro and the Avar Mauricio Mercado.

Photo: Dimayor and taken from the video

These last two judges also completed three days without being called to work in the arbitration. After that game, TIME cHe consulted and a source confirmed that Castro and Mercado would not be reappointed, the reason: “Because they were incompetent,” the person said.

Days later, a source confirmed to this newspaper: “Let us remember that the Arbitration Commission, according to its internal regulations, has total power to appoint or sideline any official referee when it deems appropriate. The only connection the arbitrators have with the respective Commission is through the service they provide and only when they are appointed by said Commission. Furthermore, as a general rule the Commission should never make public pronouncements on the disciplinary measures it must apply with the total removal of an arbitrator from its official panel. They just stop designating it and that's it. “You don't have to give any explanation of that to the respective referee.”

Continuing with those sanctioned for the moment, they also appear on the list David Rodriguez, who has not been named for five dates, due to the action in the match Bucaramanga and Once Caldas in which a goal was scored after pushing against the goalkeeper.

Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024. See also Women today - Children and adolescents, the most affected by sexual violence in Colombia Photo: @oncecladas / EL TIEMPO Archive

Oscar Gómez, VAR, and Hermínzul Calderón, AVAR at the match Oil Alliance vs. Deportivo Pereira They had problems and because of these actions they have not been summoned to the arbitration panel in the last three dates.

(Referee Andrés Rojas breaks the silence: he reveals why he validated Junior's controversial goal)

THE PUNISHED

Referees punished for low level and other reasons:

❌Ortega has not whistled for 7 dates

❌Trujillo 3 dates

And the VARs

❌Gómez and Calderón 3 dates (Lencina)

❌Rodríguez 5 dates (goal pushed by goalkeeper and defender of Eleven)

❌ Castro and Mercado 3 dates (penalties America) pic.twitter.com/CVXyBSClmd — joseborda (@joseborda1) February 27, 2024

SPORTS