During the last few days a concert dedicated to NieRthe acclaimed series from Square Enix whose success was maximized in 2017 thanks to the release of NieR Automata. At the end of the concert, the author and creator of the series, Yoko Taro, appeared on stage, accompanied by what could be a huge preview of a third chapter of NieR.

During the speech, Taro first of all complimented and gave a moment of glory to the president of Square Enix publicationspresent in the audience (Takashi Kiryu), to whom Taro made the applause grow several times, to underline the fans' love for the series.

The presence of the two personalities at the concert, however, may not have been casual or courtesy, but quite the opposite, and the speculations they were born above all because of what Taro said during his appearance on stage.

During his speech, according to public testimonies that appeared on forums such as Reset and Reddit, the director would have used the word “Repent” several times (“repent”), which acquired even more value when, using it the last time, he saw the spelling change to “R3PENT”. This sparked fans, who immediately thought it could be a subtitle of a potential NieR 3.

Whether it is truly a voluntary teaser, or a specific message towards Kiryu (maybe a request ed.), it is not yet clearhowever fans can hope, and we will be sure to update you on the matter in case of clarification.



