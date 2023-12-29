The Peruvian police dismantled a women trafficking network this Thursday with the capture of 22 members of a faction of the Tren de Aragua, the criminal organization of Venezuelan origin that sows terror in several South American countries with murders and extortion, according to authorities.

The offensive against what is considered the most dangerous gang operating in Peru was carried out in several regions of the country.

The “operation allowed the capture of 22 people, including several Venezuelan citizens, and the rescue of 60 women victims of sexual exploitation, of Colombian, Venezuelan and Peruvian nationalities,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the police action made it possible to dismantle “a faction” of the Tren de

Aragua known as Los Hijos de Dios, which has been operating in the country since 2021.

(Also read: Maine becomes the second state to expel Trump from Republican primaries)

The members “are involved in various cases of extortion, homicide and human trafficking, in the form of sexual exploitation.”

The women arrived in Peru under deception and promises of stable work in restaurants or nightclubs, but then they were forced into prostitution under threats, according to authorities.

Second Specialized Corporate Supraprovincial Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime carried out a mega-operation in Lima, Lambayeque, La Libertad and Junín, achieving the arrest of 22 members of the alleged criminal organization “Hijos de Dios”, a faction of the Tren de Aragua. pic.twitter.com/vcuQEtenvy — Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru) December 28, 2023

“If you fail to comply with the rules imposed by the criminal organization, “The victims were isolated, attacked and, in some cases, executed by those investigated.”the prosecutor's office reported on the social network X.

The prosecution pointed out that “graves have been found in the northern city of Chiclayo where women murdered for refusing to pay the fee were supposedly deposited.”

(Also: Iberia cancels 444 flights due to a staff strike: more than 45,000 passengers affected)

The organization was formed in 2014 in the Venezuelan state of Aragua and spread to eight South American countries, including Colombia, Peru and Chile, according to intelligence reports.

Among their activities are human trafficking, murders, kidnappings, robberies, drugs and extortion.

'The Children of God': 22 Venezuelans are captured in Peru by members of this criminal organization, considered a faction of the 'Aragua Train' pic.twitter.com/3tBItoXwS6 — Delincuenphobia (@xenophobia_peru) December 28, 2023

AFP