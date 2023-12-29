The publication of the 2023 rankings continues Metacriticthis time with the top 20 Of Xbox, in which the absence of Starfield stands out. In short, Bethesda's game did not make it into the twenty games with the highest average rating of the well-known aggregator.
As with the Nintendo Switch ranking, the selection criterion was as follows: to enter the ranking, games must have at least seven reviews from professional critics and be eligible for inclusion.
- Alan Wake 2 – 94
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – 94
- Diablo IV – 91
- Resident Evil 4 – 91
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – 91
- Street Fighter 6 – 90
- Dead Space – 89
- Cocoon – 89
- Tie: Persona 4 Golden – Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – 89
- Sea of Stars – 89
- Persona 3 Portable – 87
- Monster Hunter Rise – 87
- Hi-Fi Rush – 87
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 86
- Blasphemous 2 – 85
- Hogwarts Legacy – 85
- Remnant II – 85
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 85
- Forza Motorsport – 84
The Xbox ranking confirms the impression made with the Nintendo Switch one: 2023 saw the publication of many excellent games, to the point that the 20th in the ranking has an average rating of 84.
In the case of Xbox, the presence of four first party titles should be noted (Diablo IV was acquired with Activision Blizzard), a result that makes the absence of Starfieldwhich itself has an average rating of 83.
#Metacritic #revealed #Xbox #games #Starfield
Leave a Reply