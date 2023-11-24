Israel has begun preparations for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners – women and children – in exchange for the release of 13 hostages that Hamas is scheduled to release this Friday, as part of the agreement for a four-day truce reached by both sides, Israeli media reported.

(Also read: Live | Truce between Israel and Hamas: first aid trucks begin to arrive)

The Israeli Prison Service has received the names of the 39 Palestinians and minors convicted of terrorism for their release, Israeli Channel 13 reported.

They are scheduled to be transferred to the Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank around midday, pending the handover of the hostages held by Hamas, which is expected to occur around 4:00 p.m. local time.

Today the first truce between Israel and Hamas came into force at 07:00 local time, after more than a month and a half of war, as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, all children and women.

The ceasefire, which will last four days and could be extended to ten if Hamas hands over more kidnapped people, will also serve for the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The first trucks that are part of the humanitarian aid convoy for the start of the truce in the Gaza Strip began to enter today through the Rafah land crossing, which connects Egypt with the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians sift through the rubble of buildings following an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

The director of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, who acts as spokesperson for the Egyptian Government, He stated today that 130,000 liters of fuel and four trucks of gas from Egypt will enter the Gaza Strip daily, as well as 200 trucks of humanitarian aid since the entry into force of the truce, which began today at 7:00 a.m. local time.

.

While international organizations have urged that the truce become a permanent ceasefire, Israel has insisted on numerous occasions that it will continue its offensive as soon as the pause ends.

Following the attack launched by Hamas against Israel that killed 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240, Israel began a military offensive against the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, which has cost the lives of more than 14,500 people.

EFE