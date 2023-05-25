Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.



The State Meteorological Agency activated this Thursday the orange alert for heavy rains. It foresees that up to 40 liters per square meter can accumulate in one hour. The notice is active from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., from that moment on, Meteorology reduces it to yellow until 11:00 p.m. this Thursday.

The intensity of the rainfall as it passed through localities in the region such as Molina de Segura has left streets flooded through which the water fell strongly. Drivers who were behind the wheel at the time the downpour began had to stop driving and take shelter in nearby locations.