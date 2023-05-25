Shovlin, Allison, Elliott and Wolf all chorused that the W14B upgrade package would only be the first step. Seeing the Mercedes in the Monaco pit lane, it’s easy to understand why. The Brackley single-seater sheds its skin and moves away from the concept of the start of the season, but the starting structure prevents major revolutions. However, it matters little, because the goal of Monaco’s developments is not to immediately climb the hierarchies.

Revised suspension

As announced by the Mercedes top management, the front suspension of the W14 has been updated. What changes is above all the internal mechanics, in search of a better one ability to stabilize the chassis on the go, so that it can go down in height, bring the bottom closer to the ground and generate more load. In addition to springs and dampers, however, the external arms have also been rearranged in Brackley. The modification is surprising and not a little, given that the new W14 retains the same chassis as the car from the beginning of the season. The work done by the technical department to adapt the pre-existing body without homologating a new one is therefore remarkable, managing to update the kinematics of the suspension.

The difference that stands out is the position of the forward arm of the upper triangle. The element is now anchored to the frame in a more advanced position, increasing the offset in height with respect to the rear element. Mercedes thus goes to accentuate the anti-dive kinematics, first taken to extremes by Red Bull and Alfa Romeo last season, thanks to which it is possible to reduce pitching movements under braking. The result is a single-seater that tends to lean forward less when braking, stabilizing the bottom and the load generated.

From the front, the different reciprocal orientation of the upper and lower triangles of the suspension is also noticeable. The suspicion is that the modification goes to lower the roll center, amplifying the lateral rotations when cornering to the detriment of the aerodynamics of the bottom. However, reflections in this sense are always very precarious, given the three-dimensionality of the suspension structure, which considerably complicates reasoning. Also in Formula 1 it is aerodynamics that dominates, with the suspicion that the flow management is above all guiding the design of the new suspension. In fact, by raising the upper triangle, Mercedes opens a higher corridor behind the front wing, favoring the channeling of air towards the side air intakes, which have also been revised.

The intruder cone

The side anti-intrusion cone is the big intruder element in the new Mercedes. In fact, in Brackley it was decided to switch to horizontal air intakes, definitively giving up the anomalous vertical intakes of the concept without bellies. Unfortunately, the central wing, obtained from the fairing of the side protection structure of the passenger compartment, which Mercedes has separated from the belly, removes important air from the radiator vents. The technical department led by James Allison had no choice but to lengthen the height of the vents, much less crushed than they are on Red Bull or Aston Martin. Furthermore, it is impossible to replicate the particular shape with the lower lip of the mouth stretched forward. The result is a flare under the side that is much shallower than on its rivals, limiting the channeling of air in the lower part with which to energize the rear environment of the car and improve extraction from the diffuser.

The bellies are the most noticeable change on the W14. The sidepods are now noticeably wider than previously, when the tapered bodywork aimed to keep the carbon surfaces away from external turbulence. Now, however, in line with the competition, Mercedes takes advantage of the wider sides to push the turbulent trails of the front wheels outwards, moving them away from the bottom and diffuser. The upper part of the bodywork also slopes downwards, channeling the flows towards the gearbox area to energize the diffuser environment, to the advantage of the load released from the bottom. Overall though the forms are different from the Red Bull and the suspicion is that this difference is not dictated only by the constraints of the project. In fact, Mercedes has deliberately chosen to keep the air intakes smaller and narrower than the competition, like the bellies behind them. Mike Elliott, on the other hand, already in Bahrain anticipated that the W14B would not be a copy of its rivals, but something different and intermediate.

The slide along the ramp of the sidepods, for example, is much less excavated than what can be seen on the Aston Martin, with the doubt, however, in this case it could be a constraint given by the internal dimensions. To instill the suspicion are the cooling gills of the radiators, not in the optimal position. The grids open at the top of the chute, thus dirtying the flows adhering to the surfaces which should instead be preserved in order to channel them towards the rear. Instead, it is customary to open the cooling gills higher up on the sides of the bonnet.

To convert to the flat-bellied philosophy, Brackley worked hard to update the arrangement of the accessory components of the power unit. In the pits they are visible the side radiators, now mounted in a semi-recumbent position, which alone tell of the enormous effort and consequent costs required. In the unfortunate event that the new package proves to be ineffective, Mercedes will hardly be able to go back before next season.

Just a first step

To complete the half-revolution Mercedes could also be there a new bottom and a revised diffuser, components whose modifications always have enormous repercussions. What changes is the pressure distribution under the car and therefore the aerodynamic balance, a feature which the team wanted to correct, this being one of the critical points of the W14. Overall, however, it is clear how limited Mercedes has been in its work of evolution of the car. Suspension architecture, dimensions of the side guards, internal layout and shape of the bellies are aspects that the English team will be able to design to their liking only with the complete overhaul of the chassis.

However, the fact that the development package is limited in its possibilities does not necessarily imply that the car cannot benefit from it. Furthermore, the Monaco updates are only the first step, the primary goal of which is not to find performance. On the contrary, Mercedes aims to understand if the new concept, understood above all as the ability to turn closer to the ground, is the right path to follow for future developments. Four key parameters to evaluate its effectiveness: platform control, i.e. stabilization of the height of the fund from the ground; aerodynamic load; balancing; drivability. However, Monte Carlo is a track that above all enhances the mechanical qualities, which is why the first assessments can be drawn not before Barcelona.