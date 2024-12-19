There are very few days left until the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024. This year a new feature is included that makes it the Christmas giveaway with more series and prizes than ever.

In total 2,702 million euros will be distributed and there will be 193 series of 100,000 numbers each, assuming these figures higher than those of 2023. In this way, the number of winners of the Christmas Lottery increases, although the probabilities of winning remain the same.

As in all these types of games, the greatest hope of those who participate is to be able to win the highest prize, in this case, the Jackpot. Endowed with 4,000,000 euros for the series, the owners of the number that has the first prize in the Christmas lottery will win 400,000 euros per tenth. Even so, the rest of the main prizes are not negligible either:

First prize (the Fat One) : 4,000,000 euros per series, that is, 400,000 euros per tenth.

Second prize : 1,250,000 euros for the series, that is, 125,000 euros per tenth.

Third prize : 500,000 euros for the series, that is, 50,000 euros per tenth.

Fourth prizes : Two awards of 200,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 20,000 euros per tenth.

Fifth prizes: Eight awards of 60,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 6,000 euros per tenth.

To these are added the minor prizeswhich can also bring joy, these being the returns, the approaches and the stones.









Returning to the Fat Man, there are many who look for some way to increase their chances based on beliefs or superstitions. Although win it or not alone depends on chance and luckit may help many to know the numbers of the endings in which El Gordo has fallen the most times.

Looking back, the most repeated endings in El Gordo they have been the following: 85, 57, 64, 65, 75 90, 97, 15, 40, 58 and 95. As you can see, the number five has been one of the most repeated, but this one has not been occupied for a decade said position. The last time El Gordo finished in five was in 2008, with the tenths corresponding to 32365.

If you want to go back to the last 10 years and find out what endings have been played in the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, below we provide them in a list:

37 in 2014: Number 13437

40 in 2015: Number 79140

13 in 2016: Number 66513

98 in 2017: Number 71198

47 in 2018: Number 03347

90 in 2019: Number 26590

97 in 2020: Number 72897

48 in 2021: Number 86148

49 in 2022: Number 0549

08 in 2023: Number 88008

As a curiosity for those who want to take into account how many times different numbers have won the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, these are the endings that have never come out with the maximum prize: 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42,43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82. The least repeated final figures have been 1, 2 and 9 .