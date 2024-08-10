Granzella has published a new surprise update for classic shooter R-Type Final 2version 2.0.3, which introduces some new content to the game completely free of charge. However, fans were quite shocked by the situation, as they have been waiting for the game for years be transformed into R-Type Final 3which for now remains available only on PlayStation 5. Let us specify that this is not an absurd claim, but a promise made by the developers themselves.
The only explanation that many have given, not confirmed by the development team, is that R-Type Final 3 Evolved is under contract with Sony, that is, that it is atemporary exclusive (or absolute, it is not excluded) for PlayStation 5. Who knows if we will ever see the second chapter updated to the third.
What’s new in the patch
Be that as it may, the new update introduces a new playable spaceship, the TL-3N NARCISSUSoriginally appeared in R-Type Tactics II. To unlock it, you must have completed the R-20 stage, then spent 450 Solonium, 450 Etherium and 450 Bydogen. You must also have already completed the development of the R-9D2 spaceship.
Among other new features, the addition of more options to manage the spaceship’s movement speed (there are now seven speeds instead of four), Increased number of save slots for R Albumthe addition of two backgrounds and two decals among the extras.
As always, you just need to have the game installed to automatically download the patch. Before leaving you, we remind you that R-Type Final 2 is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4.
