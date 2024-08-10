Granzella has published a new surprise update for classic shooter R-Type Final 2version 2.0.3, which introduces some new content to the game completely free of charge. However, fans were quite shocked by the situation, as they have been waiting for the game for years be transformed into R-Type Final 3which for now remains available only on PlayStation 5. Let us specify that this is not an absurd claim, but a promise made by the developers themselves.

The only explanation that many have given, not confirmed by the development team, is that R-Type Final 3 Evolved is under contract with Sony, that is, that it is atemporary exclusive (or absolute, it is not excluded) for PlayStation 5. Who knows if we will ever see the second chapter updated to the third.