The end of 2024 is approaching and, with it, the last pension payment of the year. The next one will be accompanied, as has been the trend in recent times due to the reform, with an increase in the payroll.

After the final CPI data was published in November, it was confirmed that contributory pensions will grow by 2.8% next year. On average, retirees will earn 40.5 euros more per month and income will grow by 567 euros per year. In the case of retirement pensions from the general regime, where the majority of pensioners in Spain are found, they will receive an average pension that will amount to 1,650 euros: 45 euros more per month and 630 euros more in the year.

The date of collection of pensions in December

As indicated by Social Security according to its regulations, pensions from any of the regimes that make up the Social Security system are accrued in natural monthly payments due and are paid in 14 payments.

Pensioners already received their extra Christmas pay at the end of November, so in this month of December they will collect their usual payroll.









The rule dictates that the payment date will be the first business day of the month in which the payment is made (monthly in arrears) and always before the fourth calendar day of the month. Which implies that it should be charged between the 1st and 4th of each month. However, since the banks already have all the information, they usually advance the payment and the most normal thing is that they are paid between the 22nd and 26th of each month.

Caixabank: starting December 24

Santander: starting December 24

BBVA: starting December 26

ING: from December 25

Sabadell: starting December 24

Abanca: starting December 26

Bankinter: starting December 23

Any of the pensions that are integrated into Social Security are collected in 14 payments, one for each month plus another two payments for the extra pay. The exception is those resulting from work accidents and occupational illnesses since their extra payments are prorated throughout the year.