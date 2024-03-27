by VALERIO BARRETTA

Albon, visor open after the accident in Australia

A strange detail emerged from Alex's accident Albon in the first free practice session in Melbourne. After the crash at the Marina curve – the same one that ended his race in 2023 – the visor of the Williams driver's case opened. A completely unexpected potential source of risk, because the visor should be locked and closed.

Video

Here it is possible to relive Albon's accident from the pilot's perspective: you can clearly see how the visor first rises upon the first impact against the wall and then rises completely after the second impact.

There are two cases, following the logic: either the visor was completely and regularly blocked and was opened by the force of the impact (but then it would not be clear why the same thing did not happen in other, even more violent impacts) or the pilot had opened it slightly to facilitate air flow. In any case, a very dangerous dynamic.

Albon's accident, moreover, forced Williams to sacrifice Logan Sargeant's race, as the Grove team did not have a spare chassis, while that of the Anglo-Thai was irremediably damaged.