'At the bottom there is room', the successful América Televisión series, will bring us a crazy story in its chapter 365. Francesca will invite peter to a romantic date. This fact will make the butler very excited, who believes that it is his opportunity to declare everything he feels to his 'Madam'. However, her excitement would be completely ruined, since it would all be a confusion: 'Noni' plans to introduce her to someone else so that her faithful companion can be happy with someone by her side.

If you want to know who the mysterious woman is, stay in the following note. We will give you all the information you need to know about the premiere of the new episode of 'AFHS'which is very close to reaching the end of your season 10.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Cristóbal returns to Spain to forget July

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 365 of 'At the bottom there is room'

When does chapter 365 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

Episode 365'There is room at the bottom'will premiere TODAY, Monday, December 11, 2023. As shown in the trailer, Francesca will ask Peter out, who becomes excited at the request. However, what she does not suspect is that everything is part of a plan by 'Noni' so that her butler can get to know María Pía Olivo, Diego Montalbán's fictional character, better, so that she can be happy. Will 'Pipo' fall in love?

What time to watch 'There is room at the bottom' chapter 365?

Heepisode 365of'There is room at the bottom', season 10will be broadcast in prime time at 8.40 pm, onAmerica TVimmediately after the program 'This is war' and before 'Luz de Esperanza', a program that replaced 'Perdóname' in the schedule.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena applies a deadly 'lock' to Joel for protecting Melitón

Where is 'At the bottom there is room' broadcast LIVE?

season 10 of'There is room at the bottom'can be enjoyed through the screensAmerica Television. You just need to tune into the channel's open signal to access this fun series, which first premiered in 2009.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

'There is room at the bottom'It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': Diego becomes María Pía Olivo to be the new chef at Francesca's

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

Where to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see'There is room at the bottom'totally free, live and online, you just have to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GO, streaming platform of said channel. You will find all the full episodes of season 10 of the series, as well as the previous ones.

Diego disguised himself as a woman so he could relaunch his career as a chef at Francesca's. Photo: composition LR/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': a curious character joins the Gonzales and will be July's consolation

What is season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies due to the clandestine relationship between 'Jimmy' and Alessia, the magnetism between Joel and Macarena, the exchanges between July and Cristóbal and the discovery that Peter is the real buyer of the new Gonzales house. These events will trigger notable consequences and conflicts.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria as the true 'woman in black' and the discovery that Claudia Llanos never died will cause numerous problems for the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller will generate tensions in the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca's life will put Diego Montalbán's negative actions at risk.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Cristóbal confronts Diego Montalbán for keeping him away from July with lies

Cast of actors and characters from 'At the bottom there is room 10'

Mónica Sánchez as 'Charito'

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as 'Jimmy'

David Almandoz as 'Pepe'

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as 'Don Gilberto'.

#39There #room #bottom39 #VIVO #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online