The Legend of Zelda has been the protagonist of a substantial evolution in recent years, of which Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are the clearest and most brilliant examples; but apparently there is who would like a return to linearity of the classic chapters and the producer Eiji Aonuma wanted to address the issue.
“I think we as people have a tendency to wanting what we don't have right nowthere's a bit of that mentality that the grass is always greener on the other side,” Aonuma told IGN, after revealing in recent days that Tears of the Kingdom will not have a direct sequel.
“However, I think that the freedom that players have received in the most recent games in the series still implies the presence of a pre-established path: the difference is that they chose it. It's something I like to remind myself when I think about our current productions.”
“But it's also interesting to hear people say these things, and I wonder if they really want to go back to a type of experience where you're more limited in the kinds of things you can do and the ways you can play. From this point by sight I understand the desire determined by nostalgia, however.”
Always better
In reality, the evolution of The Legend of Zelda series has not only led to the creation of broader and more multifaceted games, but also to greater success in terms of saleswith Breath of the Wild in particular continuing to rack up monstrous numbers since its release in 2017.
#Legend #Zelda #Eiji #Aonuma #responds #return #linearity
Leave a Reply