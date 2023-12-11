The Legend of Zelda has been the protagonist of a substantial evolution in recent years, of which Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are the clearest and most brilliant examples; but apparently there is who would like a return to linearity of the classic chapters and the producer Eiji Aonuma wanted to address the issue.

“I think we as people have a tendency to wanting what we don't have right nowthere's a bit of that mentality that the grass is always greener on the other side,” Aonuma told IGN, after revealing in recent days that Tears of the Kingdom will not have a direct sequel.

“However, I think that the freedom that players have received in the most recent games in the series still implies the presence of a pre-established path: the difference is that they chose it. It's something I like to remind myself when I think about our current productions.”

“But it's also interesting to hear people say these things, and I wonder if they really want to go back to a type of experience where you're more limited in the kinds of things you can do and the ways you can play. From this point by sight I understand the desire determined by nostalgia, however.”