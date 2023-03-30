One of the most pleasant surprises that the fans of final fantasy it was the arrival of the video game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line which comes with a good number of songs from the series with different arrangements. Now, to fulfill the promise, Square Enix announced that the DLC of the themes of NieR.

The franchise of NieR arrives at Theatrhythm Final Bar Line with songs that you can enjoy in Music Stages and Multi Battle along with a bonus item that grants players 5 Golden Nutritious Eggs.

The songs included are:

Amusement Park by NieR: Automata

“A Beautiful Song” by NieR: Automata

Emil’s Shop by NieR: Automata

“Dependent Weakling” by NieR: Automata

“Weight of the World Kowaretasekainouta – Marina Kawano” by NieR: Automata

It is worth noting that there are already other new songs in the game such as “Megalomania” and “Go! Go! Steel Titan!” from Live a Live and “Twister” and “Your Ocean” from The World Ends With You and NEO: The World Ends With You.

Source: Square Enix

We also recommend: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line: A journey full of musical nostalgia for all tastes

How much is Theatrhythm Final Bar Line?

If you are one of those who want a copy of this game, we tell you that it is available on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. You can find Theatrhythm Final Bar Line at 1,142 MXN on Switch, while on PS4 you will see it at 1,299 MXN.

If you take a look at the PlayStation Store you will find it at 49.99 USD which is more or less a reasonable price for a new game, you would just have to buy the DLC separately.

On the other hand, on Nintendo Switch you will see that the game costs 1,000 MXN, which is also a more or less fair price, apart from you get 250 gold points that you can later use in other digital games.

Do you want to know how this video game is? Here we present the review. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.