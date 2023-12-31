For Marvel and DC this has not been their year in terms of film productions, despite having premieres during 2023. They have not done well in terms of the financial revenue invested in each of them. Furthermore, these films have been harshly criticized by the fans themselves, who claim that both Marvel and DC It has lost its style.

Movies like 'The Marvels' either 'Aquaman 2', They have not managed to be liked by the public. Likewise, since there was no support from followers and only negative reviews, it has economically affected the companies that support or collaborate with these film productions.

Watch the trailer for 'The Marvels'

What is the reason behind the fall of Marvel and DC?

The explanation is that film companies presented superhero movies with a terrible script. This is what has caused the rejection of the fans and with it the inevitable economic loss. Furthermore, it wasn't just 'The Marvels' or 'Aquaman 2', to these were added 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantunmania', 'Shazam! The Fury of the Gods', 'The Flash', in which the plot is repetitive.

Is all lost for Marvel and DC?

Although these last two years have not been so prosperous for Marvel and DC. Fans do not lose hope that this situation will change, since the plots sold by the comics are not bad, but those behind these films, the corporations. Warner Bros and Disney.

In the case of Marvel and its series 'What if?', in Disney Plushave managed to captivate and be part of the positive expectations of fans, due to the different narrative that this series offers and also by sticking to the comic that tells this version of the heroes.