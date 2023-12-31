Tunisia (agencies)

The security authorities in Tunisia announced the arrest of 11 terrorists in security campaigns since yesterday. The National Guard Department said that the arrested members were sentenced to prison sentences ranging from five to seven months on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization. The campaigns come at a time when security and military units, in a joint security operation, killed 3 terrorist elements in the Kasserine Mountains, west of the country, according to what the Ministry of Interior announced last Thursday. Combing operations are still continuing, searching for other possible elements.

Since May 2011, the country has witnessed, from time to time, terrorist acts that escalated in frequency starting in 2013, claiming the lives of dozens of security personnel, military personnel, and foreign tourists.

In the past few years, the authorities have been able to arrest or kill a number of the most prominent leaders of these groups.