Today, as we witness wars that crush hopes, refute wishes, and strip life of all its meaning. Today, we see with our own eyes what is happening to the children of the world, who have been deprived of the simplest forms of life. They have been deprived of lesson books, play classes, the morning sandwich, and the smile of the first meeting with their classmates.

Today, we are witnessing on television screens what is happening in this world of reprehensible crimes, and the reason is the most trivial. It is only because the strong want to extend their influence over the weak, and everyone has forgotten that in wars no one is victorious. Everyone is defeated… defeated, because whoever defeats the weak is amputating a limb in the body. The human body and whoever breaks the weak is breaking a branch in the human tree.

Today, the Emirates is looking forward to a new phase in the life of humanity, a phase in which the lamps of development are lit and governments advance their people towards goals whose goal is to catch up with the ranks of civilization, which requires always giving precedence to reason in every step, every idea, every tone, and every project. Civilizations do not flourish through conflict between people, but rather they flourish, age, and grow through achievement. To advanced stages of awareness of the importance of cooperation and concerted efforts to protect our planet and advance the wheel of civilization to levels that rise to collective action and agreement on commonalities. Goals that serve everyone without disturbing the balance and without double standards.

This is what the UAE seeks, and this is what the wise leadership aims to achieve through the World Government Summit, which is the summit attended by leaders of politics, thought, and philosophy of life. A summit that everyone who lives on this earth looks forward to, and hopes that it will result in binding decisions and ideas that build their nests on earth, not ideas in the sky.

Fulfilling the aspirations of all peoples. The UAE is the model, and it is the surrounding dictionary from which the world draws its language in understanding the alphabet of reaching the truth, the reality of progress without obstacles or pitfalls that shake the conscience of those who think about developing their administrative and technical tools.

The Emirates has opened its doors and presented itself as an open book to the world, and whoever wants to benefit has only to read deeply and understand well to begin drawing the true picture, as it is, of development, because there is no progress and progress that occurs in a country unless it is preceded by belief in the importance of progress, and from faith emerges. The power of honesty and sincerity to build any national project that serves the country to be developed and serves the rest of the peoples.

The vision of the Emirates is clear and clear, and there is no secret in its reality. Indeed, the Emirates is proud that it is a pioneer in achieving lofty and unique goals in creating excellence in various fields and exceptional in creating real opportunities for human energies and cadres, out of the belief of the wise leadership that young energies are the pillars on which the roof of the tent rests. The stars that light up the sky of any national project that young energies want to launch are the goal, they are the pillar, they are the bright dream that colors the pan of the nation, and they are the towering birds that fly high with wishes, making them wings for progress and developing the tools of national action.