Basketball | A promising 17-year-old Ukrainian athlete fled the war – died of a stab wound in Germany

A teammate was also injured in the attack.

Only 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player promise Volodymyr Yermakov is dead.

He was stabbed on Saturday in the street in Düsseldorf, Germany. Jermakov was transported to the hospital after the violence, but he could not be saved.

Also Jermakov's Ukrainian teammate Artyom Kozatshenko sustained injuries in the same attack. According to the club, he is still being treated in the hospital.

ART Giants, the club represented by the players, published a touching obituary on social media.

“Some events are difficult to understand and put into words,” the club wrote on Instagram.

“He (Yermakov) fled the war in his native country in July 2023 and found a new home in Düsseldorf. Volodymyr was very popular among coaches, players and friends. We remember a young person who was marked by the joy of life and purposeful sports,” the club's publication continues.

Swedish national team player playing for ART Giants Craig Lecesne told For Expressen of his shock.

“Truly terrible. It's hard to even think that something like that could happen. “Volva” (Yermakov) was a really nice guy who worked hard while training with us. The whole club is shocked. To such [suru-uutiseen] unable to prepare,” Lecesne said.

The club said that Jermakov mainly played in the under-19 Bundesliga, but from time to time he also got to practice with the representative team.