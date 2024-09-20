Fedez releases his latest song ‘Allucinazione Collettiva’ in the middle of the night. It’s a love song that involves Chiara Ferragni. Those who expect another episode of the dissing with Tony Effe, after the preview released a few hours earlier on Instagram, are disappointed and in the comments to the video on YouTube do not hide their perplexity, with the suspicion of having witnessed a clash constructed between the two artists to arrive at a ‘surprise’ epilogue, with the release of a song of a completely different tone compared to the verses of the last few days.

The song seems to retrace the marriage with the influencer, between ups and downs, up to the crisis that put an end to the union: “And I still wonder if there is a happy ending to an unhappy and crooked fairy tale”, sings Fedez, “until the magistrate separates us”.

“Tell your lawyer that he accused me of attempted suicide,” sings the rapper, recalling the tensions after the Sanremo Festival 2023. “And yet I know that you gave me the most beautiful things I have. With you I experienced things that I will never relive again,” he says referring to his children. Then the passage on the illness and the operation (“The holes in my stomach that I made for all the disgust I accumulated”), up to the events that involved Ferragni between controversies and investigations into her charitable activities (“People celebrate on your carcass I wonder in the end what they won. You are the most beautiful mass distraction I have ever seen”). “Have you seen your friends? They are yes men,” says Fedez, repeating concepts already expressed. “They will be happy without me. They are parasites, nothing special. I hated them but I loved you.”

If the goal of the song is to mend relations with his wife, the results are not what was hoped for judging from the message that Chiara Ferragni published before the song’s release: “It won’t be another entertaining diss track, but a fake romantic song, devoid of sincerity. A clear attempt to exploit the moment, a violent act, considering that these have been ten very difficult months”, says the entrepreneur.