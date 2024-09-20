CNN: SEC asks court to threaten Musk with sanctions for failure to appear

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asking the court to threaten businessman Elon Musk with sanctions for failing to appear at a hearing in the case of the acquisition of the social network X. This was reported by the TV channel CNN.

It is noted that the entrepreneur was invited to court to testify on September 10. Several hours before the hearing, Musk’s lawyers warned the SEC that their client would not appear due to the need to be present at the launch of the SpaceX device. In turn, the commission assures that this was known several days before the hearing, which is why it was possible to declare his failure to appear in advance.

The commission is asking the court to impose “significant obligations” on Musk, which would force the entrepreneur to appear at a new hearing.

Earlier, Musk said that the coming 2024 will be worse than the previous ones. In his opinion, it will also be even crazier. In this way, the entrepreneur answered a question from user X about what year to expect after “four years of madness.”