A man accused of defrauding an Arab woman denied his involvement with another person in the charge of seizing 5,950 dirhams from her by trickery, after publishing an advertisement for the sale of a cat on a social networking site, and obtaining the money without handing over the cat. The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled to convict the two defendants to one month in prison, fine them the seized amount, and deport them. However, the defendant objected to the ruling, as it was issued in absentia against him. The court accepted his request, but upheld the ruling. He appealed it before the Court of Appeal, denying the fraud. The court decided to inquire about the account to which the victim’s money was transferred, and confirmed that it was the appellant’s account. The charge was amended to possession of money in circumstances that lead one to believe that its source was illegitimate, and ruled to imprison him. The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling.