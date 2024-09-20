Budapest expects worst flood in 11 years to peak on September 21

Budapest is expecting the peak of the worst flood in 11 years on Saturday, September 21. The portal reported on the situation in the European capital Infostart.

It is noted that in the next 24 hours the water level in the Danube will rise to 8.5 meters, which is five meters above the norm. Thus, the flood in Budapest will reach its peak.

The current cataclysm will be the largest since 2013, when the water level rose to 10 meters.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he was forced to postpone his international engagements, including a speech to the European Parliament, due to flooding in the city.

On September 15, storm Boris hit several European countries, causing floods in Poland, Austria, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Czech President Petr Pavel suggested that it would take many months or even years for the country to recover from the floods.