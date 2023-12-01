Kirby: The US does not support attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory

The United States does not approve of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Russian territory. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports TASS.

“We have made it very clear that we do not encourage or support attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory,” Kirby said, responding to a journalist’s question about Kyiv’s involvement in the fire of a tank in a tunnel in Buryatia.

On November 30, a freight train caught fire in Buryatia due to the explosion of two fuel tanks. According to Baza, the train was moving along a bypass route when the diesel fuel tanks exploded. As a result, six carriages caught fire. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Terrorist attack”.

On December 1, a source in the Ukrainian special services admitted that the explosion in Buryatia was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to him, explosive devices were detonated while a train was moving on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, in the Severomuisky tunnel in Buryatia.