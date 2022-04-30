The Warm Up Estrella de Levante is the largest music festival in the Region of Murcia. An appointment that brings together inhabitants from all points of the Community. And not only that, but it also attracts music lovers from different parts of the Spanish map to start the well-known festival route.

From one end of the country to the other. From Galicia to Almería come some of the attendees who have decided to spend this weekend in the Region of Murcia to enjoy the festival. Although there are also some from bordering areas such as neighboring Torrevieja.

The people and the food are the biggest draws to come to Murcia. This has been made known to us by some of those interviewed by this newspaper. These ‘warmers’ have not wanted to miss the opportunity and have tried typical dishes such as paparajotes or atascaburras.

Although between days there is little time for sightseeing, the good weather, the treatment of the people and the food are the biggest claims to come to Murcia, in addition to the artists confirmed to the festival. Without a doubt, an opportunity to return.

Even so, the Bastille singer himself, one of the highlights of the first day, took advantage of Friday morning to tour the capital of the Region. “Pointing things out in Murcia,” Dan Smith, leader of the British band, wrote on his official Instagram account. In the images he can be seen accompanied by the rest of the members pointing to emblematic buildings such as the cathedral, the Murcia City Hall or the Episcopal Palace in Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, where they found a flamenco show.