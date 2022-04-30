Miami.- The authorities of Hillsborough County, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Florida (USA), They arrested a 62-year-old man for multiple cases of sexual harassment to minors registered during the last 50 years.

A total of nine alleged victims have come forward to authorities to report sexual misconduct by Thomas David Lair from 1972 to 2020.

Most of the victims were between the ages of 6 and 9 at the time of the incidents, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Lair faces a total of 15 charges.including 13 counts of lewd sexual abuse, one count of sexual assault when the victim was under 12 and he was over 18, and another identical count but in this case allegedly occurred when Lair was also a minor.

Detectives initially learned that Lair allegedly sexually abused several young womenmany under the age of 12, after befriending them and their families from 1998 to 2020.

But they discovered that the cases involving the suspect, arrested on April 13, supposedly date back to 1972, when Lair was a preteen.

Hillsborough Police have asked any other potential victims of the defendant to come forward and testify against the defendant.

“Our detectives are concerned that other children may be affected, and we ask anyone else who may be a victim not to be afraid to come forward and speak up,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It’s important for parents to be wary of any adult they entrust with their child’s care, and also to listen to their children if they say they’re uncomfortable with a person.”

