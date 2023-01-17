The name of the Vanwall may not ring a bell with everyone. That is the new name of Bykolles Racing. To make it confusing: Vanwall is originally a racing team from the fifties. Even more confusing? They are now going to make a car for the street. This electric Vandervell S is named after the founder of the F1 team: Mr. Tony Vandervell.

What is striking are the strong geometric lines. Nice square, that’s what you can call it. It looks a bit retro, but uses modern materials such as carbon fiber. For now, only computer images are available. The hot hatchback is all-electric and gets four-wheel drive. It also looks a bit like the E-Legend EL1, don’t you think?

There are two versions: a fast one and an even faster one. The Vanwall Vandervell S gets 320 hp, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 185 km/h. This variant comes up to 450 kilometers on a full battery, although it is not known how large the battery is.

The sportier version goes to 580 hp and sprints from 0 to 100 in 3.4 seconds. Its top speed is a lot higher at 265 km/h. However, with a range of 420 kilometers, it comes less far than its brother. 500 pieces of the latter variant are made for about 128,000 euros each.

Vanwall is the first Constructors’ Champion in F1

The history of Vanwall is a special one. In 1958, for the first time, F1 gives a prize not only to the driver with the most points, but also to the team with the most points. The first constructors’ championship in F1 history is not won by Ferrari, Lotus or Brabham, but by Vanwall.

After the only constructors championship for team Vanwall, it goes downhill for founder Tony Vandervell. The pressure of having his own F1 team takes its toll and in 1958 Tony quits the team. The rest of the team continues, but only appears on the starting line for two more races. Two races that the team does not finish.

Vandervall dies in 1967. Seven weeks before that, he married his personal secretary. Bad luck for her of course, because she was suddenly out of work. The driver’s name now lives on on an electric hatchback.