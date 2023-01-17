Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that his country wants to supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense missile system.
Rutte added, during his visit to US President Joe Biden in Washington, that it is important for the Netherlands to participate in sending these advanced missiles to Kyiv.
Rutte also announced additional aid from his country to Ukraine in the amount of 2.5 billion euros (2.7 billion US dollars).
Biden said he hoped the Netherlands would help arrange a unified European response to the crisis in Ukraine.
Biden praised the Netherlands for its commitment to Ukraine. He said it was important for the Netherlands to stand with the United States in all steps to support Ukraine.
On January 5, the German government announced that it would provide Ukraine with dozens of Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot air defense system, after agreements with the United States government.
#Netherlands #ready #send #Patriot #missiles #Ukraine
Leave a Reply