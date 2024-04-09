Athenea del Castillo (Solares, 2000) has not stopped being in the spotlight since Spain sewed the first world champion star on its shield. The Cantabrian is one of the footballers who does not leave anyone indifferent, and she seems to have become accustomed to constant criticism due to a personality greater than her height, her spontaneity or her level on the field of play. «I live very calmly. The rival fans focus a little on me, but that will be because I will be doing something well,” said the forward of La Roja and Real Madrid about the comments she receives from the followers of other teams in the F League. “I am in everything. In good or bad. Athenea this or Athenea that. But why? Yes I am normal. I mean… if I don't do anything,” she expressed in an interview with Relevo the soccer player, a loose verse in a team without a roof and that looks forward to the next sporting challenges.

The footballer is experiencing one of the sweetest moments as a senior international. With five goals she was the top Spanish scorer in the recent success of the Nations League, and in the last two obstacles towards the Women's Euro Cup in 2025, she distributed four assists against Belgium in an excellent match and was left without a prize against the Czech Republic despite his tireless efforts. She has also had to face criticism before.

First for being a dissident in the players' resignation from that first call-up by Montse Tomé in the murky month of September 2023, in the midst of the chaos of the 'Rubiales case' after the World Cup, and then for saying without complexes that “I would never play in the “Barça, not even the only team left in the world.” «I decided to support Jenni Hermoso, but I made another decision. I believed that the path was that of dialogue. We are footballers and we must do our duty. “I am not contemplating giving up on the national team,” explained the athlete after the barrage of comments against it.

The Real Madrid player wanted to focus on sports, both in Real Madrid and in the national team, beyond the conflicts with the Spanish Football Federation. «Things have to change little by little, we still need a little more to have the 'boom' that has occurred in other countries, like in England. “We have to continue doing our best, continue winning and attracting fans to the stadiums,” she reflected days ago.

The striker who arrived at Madrid in 2021 from Deportivo de La Coruña distanced herself from the common thinking of the group and did not sign that statement signed, among others, by 21 of the footballers who, like her, had been proclaimed world champions in Australia, and that demanded a series of structural changes in the Spanish Football Federation. The Cantabrian insisted that they had to play the tournament that they later held against France in La Cartuja in Seville and open the doors to the Paris Olympic Games for the first time in the history of the Spanish women's team.

«I am very young but I have very clear ideas and values ​​that I will never change. “I am ambitious and I want to grow and progress,” the player recently confessed, saying that she shows her passion for Madrid constantly on her social networks and is a key piece in the future projection of the white team. The same ones where she has known how to overcome the rain of comments so that they did not affect her personally in the slightest. Neither because of her famous braids nor because of her physique nor about a political ideology that she herself denies after the publication of some controversial photos of her partner in the Valley of the Fallen, officially called Valle de Cuelgamuros since October 2022, and another in the that graffiti appears that read 'Viva Vox'.