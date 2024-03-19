The Councilor for Celebrations, Joaquín Zaplana; the secretary of the Celebrations Commission of the Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz, Simón Laborda; and the president of the Association of Friends of the Giants of Caravaca, Marina Martínez, have presented the meeting, which will take place on Saturday, April 6 as part of the events of the Jubilee Year 2024
Juan F. Robles
CARAVACA DE LA CRUZ
Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 09:05
The hermitage of San Sebastián in the Placeta del Santo, the 'house' where the Giants and Bigheads of Caravaca live throughout the year, has been the setting chosen for the presentation of the V National Meeting of Giants and Bigheads.
