Simón Laborda, Joaquín Zaplana, Marina Martínez and José Luis Robles pose with the poster of the V Meeting of Giants. AYTO. CARAVACA

The Councilor for Celebrations, Joaquín Zaplana; the secretary of the Celebrations Commission of the Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz, Simón Laborda; and the president of the Association of Friends of the Giants of Caravaca, Marina Martínez, have presented the meeting, which will take place on Saturday, April 6 as part of the events of the Jubilee Year 2024

