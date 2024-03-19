The years at Renault

The career of Fernando Alonso in Renaultnow known as Alpinehas experienced three different cycles: the first, from 2003 to 2006, was what launched the Spaniard to the top of Formula 1, with the conquest of two consecutive world championships in the two-year period 2005-2006 which put an end to the golden era of Michael Schumacher. The second saw the return of the Asturian to the team immediately after the tensions experienced in McLaren in 2007, with his stay also in 2009 and two total victories in two years: the first, in Singapore in 2008, made him go down in history for having been the first driver to win a GP at night, although the success was later overshadowed by the 'Crashgate' scandal.

The return to Alpine

The third chapter, as well as the most recent one, saw Alonso back with the Enstone team in 2021in the year in which the team changed its name to the current Alpine and welcomed the Spaniard after the decision to withdraw from F1 at the end of 2018. In two seasons, the former Ferrari driver took only one podium in Qatar, again in 2021, and then surprisingly announce the move to Aston Martin for 2023 on the weekend of the 2022 Hungarian GP.

The past in F1

Alonso is now in the Silverstone team, with which he hopes to repeat a 2023 characterized by the conquest of eight podiums, six of which in the first eight races. At 42 years of age, the Spaniard also looks back at his long career, without forgetting what Alpine, in serious difficulty in the last two years, represented for him.

Alonso's wish

In addition to the various internal changes in the ongoing 2023 season, with the exit of Szafnauer, Permane and Frywhich are added to the recent ones resignations of Harman and De Beer (with the announcement of three new technical directors), a disastrous start to the 2024 championship in terms of results cannot go unnoticed. Thinking about all these upheavals, Alonso really hopes that Alpine can soon recover: “It's difficult to comment from the outside, but it's a team I love and that has given me many good things in my career – he explained to the media – so I hope they can improve. When I was there obviously the team was different, there was a great atmosphere and we also had good performances, especially in 2022. We were in the top five or six in every race, so it's a little surprising to see the current resultsbut I hope they can fix things quickly“.