The US Senate narrowly approved a bill to fund several government agencies just hours before current funding expires, averting a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The approval came by 75 votes to 22 for a spending package worth $467.5 billion to fund agriculture, transportation, housing, energy, veterans and other programs through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The package was referred to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

Funding for these programs was scheduled to end at midnight.

The vote partly resolves a bitter, months-long battle over government spending that at one point left the Republican-controlled House of Representatives leaderless for three weeks.

“For people who worry that divided government means doing nothing at all, this bipartisan package says otherwise,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.

The package was easily passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last week. But the measure was delayed in the Senate due to pressure from some conservative Republicans for votes on immigration and other topics.