Exercise | Named the “best stretch in the world”, the series of movements is worth learning, says a physiotherapist

“The best stretch in the world” targets many parts of the body, both joints and muscles. The exercise series also develops the muscles of the middle and lower body.

Dubbed the world's best stretch, the movement series deserves its impressive name. It is great for both the initial warm-up of the workout and the “opening” of the body after sitting.

World the best stretch. The claim is grandiose and promises a lot from one movement, but it is not very far-fetched, states the sports physiotherapist Erika Pakkala. In English, the stretch in question is known as world's Greatest stretch.

#Exercise #Named #stretch #world #series #movements #worth #learning #physiotherapist