Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exercise | Named the “best stretch in the world”, the series of movements is worth learning, says a physiotherapist

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Exercise | Named the “best stretch in the world”, the series of movements is worth learning, says a physiotherapist

“The best stretch in the world” targets many parts of the body, both joints and muscles. The exercise series also develops the muscles of the middle and lower body. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Dubbed the world's best stretch, the movement series deserves its impressive name. It is great for both the initial warm-up of the workout and the “opening” of the body after sitting.

World the best stretch.

The claim is grandiose and promises a lot from one movement, but it is not very far-fetched, states the sports physiotherapist Erika Pakkala. In English, the stretch in question is known as world's Greatest stretch.

#Exercise #Named #stretch #world #series #movements #worth #learning #physiotherapist

See also  Harassment | Women talk about Aku Hirviniemi's messages: he sent pictures and told sexual fantasies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cibacopa: Pioneros cannot beat Astros, who remain undefeated

Cibacopa: Pioneros cannot beat Astros, who remain undefeated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result